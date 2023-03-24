756,686 Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Acquired by Saudi Central Bank

Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 756,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,216,000. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 26.3% of Saudi Central Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Saudi Central Bank owned 0.11% of Vanguard Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 252,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,156,000 after purchasing an additional 16,048 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $833,000. McAdam LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFS Asset Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,247,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $132.13 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $151.89. The company has a market capitalization of $93.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.30.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

