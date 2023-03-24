9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Truist Financial

Truist Financial lowered shares of 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Citigroup reduced their target price on 9 Meters Biopharma from $2.70 to $1.70 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 9 Meters Biopharma currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.18.
9 Meters Biopharma Stock Down 3.0 %
NMTR opened at $1.31 on Monday. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $13.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average of $2.48.
About 9 Meters Biopharma
9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.
