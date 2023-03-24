ABCMETA (META) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3,452.50

ABCMETA (META) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. ABCMETA has a market cap of $3.19 million and approximately $3,452.50 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded down 16.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007591 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025501 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00029770 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001735 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00018736 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003553 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000148 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.22 or 0.00199097 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,746.20 or 1.00038917 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000122 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA (META) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00003249 USD and is down -1.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $4,151.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.