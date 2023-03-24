Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target Increased to $340.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $335.00 to $340.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.89.

Accenture Trading Up 7.3 %

Shares of ACN opened at $271.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $171.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $272.13 and a 200-day moving average of $274.34. Accenture has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $345.30.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total transaction of $2,892,455.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,405,306.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total transaction of $2,892,455.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,405,306.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total value of $288,576.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,467 shares in the company, valued at $3,222,112.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,475 shares of company stock valued at $10,225,149 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $1,850,765,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 101,214.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036,414 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Accenture by 33.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,858,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,802 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Accenture by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Accenture by 502.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,191,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $563,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Recommended Stories

