Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target Increased to $340.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $335.00 to $340.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.16% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.89.
Accenture Trading Up 7.3 %
Shares of ACN opened at $271.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $171.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $272.13 and a 200-day moving average of $274.34. Accenture has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $345.30.
Insider Transactions at Accenture
In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total transaction of $2,892,455.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,405,306.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total transaction of $2,892,455.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,405,306.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total value of $288,576.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,467 shares in the company, valued at $3,222,112.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,475 shares of company stock valued at $10,225,149 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $1,850,765,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 101,214.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036,414 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Accenture by 33.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,858,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,802 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Accenture by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Accenture by 502.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,191,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $563,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.
About Accenture
Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Accenture (ACN)
- Advance Auto Parts, The Case For Upside and Dividends
- Micron Action Comes To A Simmer Ahead Of Q2 Results
- Can Darden Restaurants Hit New Highs In 2023?
- These 3 Chip Stocks May Be Approaching A Buy Point Soon
- REITs Alternatives to Consider for Diversification
Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.