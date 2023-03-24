Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Trading Down 5.4%

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.71 and last traded at $7.71. Approximately 207,360 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,073,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.15.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ACRS shares. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aclaris Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

The company has a market cap of $529.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.80.

Aclaris Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 292.11% and a negative return on equity of 41.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 420.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Manion purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.74 per share, for a total transaction of $50,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Neal Walker sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $381,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,220,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,616,635.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Manion bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.74 per share, for a total transaction of $50,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $50,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 74,067 shares of company stock worth $994,615 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 41.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through the Therapeutics and Contract Research segments.

