Activest Wealth Management Acquires 200 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. PayPal comprises 0.4% of Activest Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.7% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 3.0% during the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 0.3% during the third quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 44,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,815,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its stake in PayPal by 3.5% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 3,593 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 1.7% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Up 0.2 %

PayPal stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.74. 2,601,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,436,333. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.39 and a 52-week high of $122.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.