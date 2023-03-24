Activest Wealth Management Acquires 6,400 Shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) by 90.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the quarter. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Niu Technologies were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 4,821 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Niu Technologies by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 33,328 shares during the period. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NIU traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.90. 249,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,483. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.62 and a 200-day moving average of $4.36. The stock has a market cap of $299.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.33, a PEG ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.53. Niu Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $11.08.

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.40 to $5.90 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. Its product portfolio includes electric scooters and motorcycles, electric kick-scooters, and e-bikes. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

