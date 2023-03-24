Activest Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Activest Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the quarter. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PBW traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.44. 208,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,733. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.05. The company has a market cap of $694.91 million, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.49. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $35.99 and a twelve month high of $68.96.

The Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The WilderHill Clean Energy (AMEX) index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of companies involved in cleaner energy sources or energy conservation. PBW was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

