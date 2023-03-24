Activest Wealth Management Has $5.35 Million Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises approximately 1.6% of Activest Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $5,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 655,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,195,000 after buying an additional 89,046 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 444,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,603,000 after buying an additional 11,749 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 237.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 417,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,833,000 after purchasing an additional 293,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2,151.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 411,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,672,000 after purchasing an additional 431,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8.2% in the third quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 342,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,317,000 after purchasing an additional 25,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA DIA traded down $0.79 on Friday, hitting $320.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,395,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,955,430. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $286.62 and a 52-week high of $354.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $332.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $325.91.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.