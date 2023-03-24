Activest Wealth Management Has $815,000 Stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF)

Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,453 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 319,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 469,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,921,000 after purchasing an additional 71,246 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 231.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 338,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after buying an additional 19,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 36.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 139,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 36,987 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PREF traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $16.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 719,781 shares. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a twelve month low of $98.13 and a twelve month high of $101.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.53 and a 200-day moving average of $17.22.

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

