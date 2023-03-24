Activest Wealth Management Purchases 619 Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Activest Wealth Management raised its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,588,000 after acquiring an additional 9,532 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,215,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,401,000 after purchasing an additional 529,394 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,348,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 634,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,985,000 after buying an additional 14,032 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 573,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,270,000 after buying an additional 22,524 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $45.32. The company had a trading volume of 529,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,215,414. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.42 and a 200-day moving average of $44.65. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a twelve month low of $39.75 and a twelve month high of $62.66.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Company Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

