Activest Wealth Management Purchases New Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 16,645 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,000. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 0.6% of Activest Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $43,570.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,769.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $43,570.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,245,769.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,393 shares of company stock worth $12,324,981. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ META traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $205.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,672,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,097,137. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $171.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.43. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $236.86.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

META has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.33.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

