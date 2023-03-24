Activest Wealth Management Sells 1,350 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Activest Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth about $306,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth about $387,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DraftKings by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in DraftKings by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in DraftKings by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. 30.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 18,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $392,592.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,167.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 18,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $392,592.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,167.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 280,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $5,176,181.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,747,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,418,220.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,142,924 shares of company stock worth $21,754,786 over the last ninety days. 55.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
DraftKings Price Performance
DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.10. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.08% and a negative net margin of 61.51%. The business had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.80) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Roth Mkm cut shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on DraftKings from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on DraftKings from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.76.
About DraftKings
DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.
Featured Articles
