Activest Wealth Management Sells 2,202 Shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Activest Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,202 shares during the quarter. Activest Wealth Management owned approximately 0.06% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IPAY. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 819.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000.

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Stock Performance

IPAY traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $39.79. The company had a trading volume of 11,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,509. The stock has a market cap of $463.55 million, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.25. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.55 and a fifty-two week high of $54.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.69 and its 200 day moving average is $40.93.

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Profile

The ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Mobile Payments index. The fund tracks an index of global equity in credit card firms, and companies providing payment infrastructure, payment services, payment processing and payment solutions. IPAY was launched on Jul 15, 2015 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

See Also

