Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Sets New 12-Month High at $85.72

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $85.72 and last traded at $85.38, with a volume of 7988478 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.68.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.36.

Activision Blizzard Trading Up 5.7 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.89 and a 200-day moving average of $75.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $66.03 billion, a PE ratio of 44.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.42.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 18,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 190,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,548,000 after acquiring an additional 61,138 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 248.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,034,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,202,000 after acquiring an additional 738,029 shares during the period. 79.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

