Acute Investment Advisory LLC Has $7.28 Million Position in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM)

Acute Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM – Get Rating) by 248.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,149 shares during the quarter. ProShares Short Russell2000 makes up 5.0% of Acute Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Acute Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 1.38% of ProShares Short Russell2000 worth $7,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 in the third quarter worth $25,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 in the third quarter worth $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 in the third quarter worth $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 in the second quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 in the third quarter worth $284,000.

Get ProShares Short Russell2000 alerts:

ProShares Short Russell2000 Price Performance

NYSEARCA RWM opened at $25.10 on Friday. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a 12 month low of $21.40 and a 12 month high of $27.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.97.

ProShares Short Russell2000 Company Profile

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short Russell2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short Russell2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.