Acute Investment Advisory LLC Invests $252,000 in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Acute Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Acute Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthNavi Inc. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,050,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,772,000 after buying an additional 24,177 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,773,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,488,000. Finally, Refined Wealth Management increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 74,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,978,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $110.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.10 and its 200 day moving average is $107.61. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.63 and a 1 year high of $126.50.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.