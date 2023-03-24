Adamera Minerals (CVE:ADZ) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Shares of Adamera Minerals Corp. (CVE:ADZ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 43700 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Adamera Minerals Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.91 million, a P/E ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 1.14.

About Adamera Minerals

(Get Rating)

Adamera Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for precious metals. It primarily explores for silver, gold, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company owns interests in the Cooke Mountain, Empire Creek, Flag Hill, Buckhorn, and Talisman properties located in Washington, the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adamera Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamera Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.