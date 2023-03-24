Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.12.
ADAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.60 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Adaptimmune Therapeutics news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 18,763 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $32,084.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,548.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,723 shares of company stock worth $113,002. 17.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Adaptimmune Therapeutics Trading Down 1.8 %
NASDAQ:ADAP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.07. The stock had a trading volume of 69,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,132. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $2.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.60. The company has a market cap of $165.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.22.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile
Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the provision and development of novel cell therapies and novel cancer immunotherapy products to people with cancer. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.
