Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF (NYSEARCA:JSTC) Shares Down 0.1%

Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF (NYSEARCA:JSTC – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.93 and last traded at $15.06. 2,701 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 21,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.07.

Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.02. The stock has a market cap of $118.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF (NYSEARCA:JSTC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 40,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.58% of Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF Company Profile

The Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF (JSTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Adasina Social Justice index. The fund is an actively managed fund of global companies screened for social justice criteria. JSTC was launched on Dec 10, 2020 and is managed by Adasina.

