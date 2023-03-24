Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $20.03

Shares of Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 20.03 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 1,989.50 ($24.43), with a volume of 529448 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,010 ($24.68).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($20.26) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 2,575 ($31.62) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,160 ($26.53) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Admiral Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($26.40) price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Admiral Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,257.75 ($27.73).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,133.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,086.98. The stock has a market cap of £6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,604.03, a PEG ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.25.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 52 ($0.64) per share. This represents a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,612.90%.

In other news, insider Annette Court purchased 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,999 ($24.55) per share, for a total transaction of £18,390.80 ($22,584.80). In other news, insider Geraint Jones sold 1,175 shares of Admiral Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,851 ($22.73), for a total transaction of £21,749.25 ($26,709.14). Also, insider Annette Court purchased 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,999 ($24.55) per share, for a total transaction of £18,390.80 ($22,584.80). 17.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Admiral Group plc provides financial services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, Canada, India, and the United States. It offers insurance products, including motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products through Admiral loans. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments.

