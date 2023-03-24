ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Stock Price Down 4.9%

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) fell 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.15 and last traded at $15.18. 139,320 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 538,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.96.

Several research firms recently commented on ADTN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ADTRAN presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -260.83 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is currently -600.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 42.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,571,646 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $226,571,000 after buying an additional 3,450,328 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 43.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,539,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $147,629,000 after buying an additional 2,298,501 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,005,536 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,847,000 after buying an additional 59,009 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the third quarter worth $54,790,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 40.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,328,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,596,000 after buying an additional 672,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc develops and provides network access solutions. It is a global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications equipment that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, AL.

