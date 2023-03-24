Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Trading Up 3.6%

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $99.57 and last traded at $99.38. Approximately 57,687,945 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 61,712,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.10.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $161.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.71.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,555,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,228,544.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,331,324.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,555,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,228,544.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,265 shares of company stock valued at $6,806,775. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $1,252,070,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 105,415.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,526,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $552,275,000 after acquiring an additional 8,518,629 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at about $777,111,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,885,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,676,574,000 after acquiring an additional 6,490,705 shares during the period. Finally, Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at about $359,567,000. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.