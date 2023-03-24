Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Trading Up 3.6%

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $99.57 and last traded at $99.38. Approximately 57,687,945 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 61,712,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.93.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have commented on AMD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.10.
Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $161.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.71.
Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices
In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,555,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,228,544.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,331,324.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,555,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,228,544.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,265 shares of company stock valued at $6,806,775. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $1,252,070,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 105,415.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,526,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $552,275,000 after acquiring an additional 8,518,629 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at about $777,111,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,885,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,676,574,000 after acquiring an additional 6,490,705 shares during the period. Finally, Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at about $359,567,000. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)
- Can Darden Restaurants Hit New Highs In 2023?
- These 3 Chip Stocks May Be Approaching A Buy Point Soon
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.