Advocate Group LLC Has $3.35 Million Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Advocate Group LLC decreased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 411.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Down 2.2 %

DE stock traded down $8.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $383.05. 294,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,514,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $448.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $414.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $403.75. The firm has a market cap of $113.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 30.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 17.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.81.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

