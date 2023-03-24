Advocate Group LLC Has $6.86 Million Stock Holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Advocate Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 225,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares during the period. ABB accounts for approximately 1.5% of Advocate Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $6,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ABB by 913.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,213,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,300 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ABB by 3.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,668,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $530,342,000 after purchasing an additional 663,668 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 675,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,344,000 after buying an additional 385,742 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 2,185,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,088,000 after buying an additional 382,644 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ABB by 244.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 502,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,893,000 after buying an additional 356,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABB traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.28. 772,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,393,201. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ABB Ltd has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $35.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.65.

ABB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ABB in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas cut ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.54.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Motion, Process Automation and Robotics & Discrete Automation. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells electrical products and solutions which are designed to provide safe, smart and sustainable electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

