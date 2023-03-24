Advocate Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Advocate Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 105,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,773 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises about 1.6% of Advocate Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,886,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,209,937,000 after buying an additional 3,058,491 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,002,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,369,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357,590 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,550,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,890,352,000 after purchasing an additional 463,344 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,053,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,313,101,000 after buying an additional 674,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,659,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,042,264,000 after buying an additional 155,845 shares during the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.2 %

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,163.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,081.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.86. 1,092,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,278,920. The firm has a market cap of $140.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.85. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $65.28 and a 12-month high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 77.29%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

