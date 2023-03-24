Advocate Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Advocate Group LLC reduced its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,387 shares during the quarter. General Mills comprises 7.8% of Advocate Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $36,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 95.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 50.7% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $920,434.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,994,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $2,304,814.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,721,048.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $920,434.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,994,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,359. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

General Mills Stock Up 0.6 %

GIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on General Mills from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.13.

Shares of General Mills stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $82.65. The company had a trading volume of 963,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,511,137. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.28. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.94 and a 1 year high of $88.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.55 and a 200-day moving average of $79.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.58.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 15.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

See Also

