Advocate Group LLC Reduces Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Advocate Group LLC reduced its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the quarter. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,530,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,816,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319,805 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,715,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,398,000 after purchasing an additional 434,979 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,813,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,036,000 after purchasing an additional 83,177 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,859,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,244 shares in the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.45) to GBX 126 ($1.55) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AstraZeneca from £120 ($147.37) to £130 ($159.65) in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet raised AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10,825.11.

NASDAQ:AZN traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.19. 1,374,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,161,417. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $72.12.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $11.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 billion. Analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 180.38%.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

