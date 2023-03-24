Advocate Group LLC Sells 2,036 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Advocate Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,036 shares during the quarter. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 57.8% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.8 %

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.41. The stock had a trading volume of 586,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,435,766. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.84 and a 52-week high of $83.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.75 and a 200 day moving average of $74.89. The firm has a market cap of $60.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 88.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.73.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Featured Stories

