Advocate Group LLC Sells 255 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Advocate Group LLC trimmed its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,922 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 8.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,653 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% in the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 29,591 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 10.5% during the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 30,842 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its stake in Union Pacific by 48.2% during the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 2,739 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $257,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on UNP. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Union Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.60.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.7 %

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $184.91. 1,610,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,536,900. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.93. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

