Advocate Group LLC Sells 5,549 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Advocate Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,748 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,549 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,270 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,185,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic purchased 6,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,394,645.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.40. 1,319,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,319,688. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.02. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $114.31.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays cut their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.72.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Featured Stories

