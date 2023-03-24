Advocate Group LLC Trims Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Advocate Group LLC lessened its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,922 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,022 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Markel Corp lifted its stake in 3M by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,161,000 after acquiring an additional 16,550 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 5.3% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in 3M by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of 3M by 73.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Stock Performance

MMM stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $100.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 804,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,612,734. The stock has a market cap of $55.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. 3M has a 1 year low of $100.16 and a 1 year high of $154.66.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 59.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.62.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.