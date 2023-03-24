AE Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 494 Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 21.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 2nd quarter worth $5,444,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 378.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the third quarter valued at $823,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 8.3% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 36.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COKE traded up $10.09 on Friday, reaching $525.00. The stock had a trading volume of 7,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,850. The company has a 50-day moving average of $518.70 and a 200 day moving average of $487.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.92. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12-month low of $405.03 and a 12-month high of $656.11.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

