AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 581 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TAP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,013 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,727,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,887,000 after acquiring an additional 143,757 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,768,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,825,000 after buying an additional 239,558 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,173,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,287,000 after purchasing an additional 214,842 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,721,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,011,000 after purchasing an additional 49,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TAP traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.40. The company had a trading volume of 389,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,331. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $46.69 and a 52 week high of $60.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.01 and its 200-day moving average is $51.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on TAP shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.82.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

