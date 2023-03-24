AE Wealth Management LLC Takes $247,000 Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 171 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter worth $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 250.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,284.00 to $1,513.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,450.71.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 474 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,540.69, for a total transaction of $730,287.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,769.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,540.69, for a total transaction of $730,287.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,769.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,892 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,550.37, for a total transaction of $2,933,300.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,596,813. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,022 shares of company stock valued at $26,391,416 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

MTD traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,448.68. The stock had a trading volume of 23,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,932. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,065.55 and a 1 year high of $1,609.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,505.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,387.13. The stock has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.63 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 10,609.85% and a net margin of 22.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 44 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

