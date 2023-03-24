AE Wealth Management LLC Takes $258,000 Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of J. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 22.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Shares of J stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.82. 129,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,394. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.78 and a fifty-two week high of $150.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.63. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.86.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.06. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 20.76%.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

J has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America downgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total value of $778,388.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 614,622 shares in the company, valued at $71,769,410.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $418,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,354.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total transaction of $778,388.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 614,622 shares in the company, valued at $71,769,410.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,498 shares of company stock worth $2,849,564. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

