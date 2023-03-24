AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Receives $106.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.50.

AVAV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on AeroVironment from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on AeroVironment from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 5,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $450,223.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,082,029.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of AeroVironment

AeroVironment Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in AeroVironment by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 191.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

AVAV opened at $89.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.28. AeroVironment has a 12 month low of $70.08 and a 12 month high of $114.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -259.80 and a beta of 0.60.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $134.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.77 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 2.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AeroVironment will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AeroVironment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.