Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Major Shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman Purchases 839 Shares

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Rating) major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman bought 839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.39 per share, for a total transaction of $12,073.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 723,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,408,502.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Affinity Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AFBI opened at $14.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.77. The firm has a market cap of $93.48 million, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.38. Affinity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.85 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affinity Bancshares

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Affinity Bancshares by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Affinity Bancshares by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 357,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 19,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Affinity Bancshares by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 36,286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Affinity Bancshares Company Profile

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans.

