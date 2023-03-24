agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Insider Sells $226,955.76 in Stock

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 8,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $226,955.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,145.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Benjamin Kornitzer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 8th, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 8,094 shares of agilon health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $197,817.36.

On Friday, January 20th, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of agilon health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $107,488.32.

On Thursday, January 5th, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 2,698 shares of agilon health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $41,845.98.

agilon health Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE AGL traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $28.69. 4,723,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,307,316. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. agilon health, inc. has a 12 month low of $14.82 and a 12 month high of $28.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On agilon health

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in agilon health by 14.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,862,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,043,000 after buying an additional 4,512,008 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in agilon health by 14.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,770,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407,116 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of agilon health by 11.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,578,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,890 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of agilon health by 18.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,867,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in agilon health by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 9,429,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,828,000 after buying an additional 2,392,134 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AGL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on agilon health from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on agilon health from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on agilon health in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on agilon health from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.38.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

Recommended Stories

