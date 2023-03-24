Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.22

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.22 and traded as low as $21.79. Agios Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $21.79, with a volume of 408,499 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.13.

Insider Activity at Agios Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $577,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,879 shares in the company, valued at $3,400,809.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 80,737 shares of company stock valued at $2,204,382 over the last three months. 4.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,225,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,766,000 after acquiring an additional 21,396 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,401,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,405,000 after acquiring an additional 214,706 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,220,000 after acquiring an additional 826,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,986,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,169,000 after acquiring an additional 256,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,653,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,417,000 after acquiring an additional 174,690 shares in the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

Further Reading

