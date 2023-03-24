Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Stock Rating Lowered by JMP Securities

JMP Securities cut shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

ADC has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $76.75 to $77.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.23.

NYSE ADC opened at $64.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.48. Agree Realty has a 1 year low of $63.34 and a 1 year high of $80.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.38%.

In related news, COO Craig Erlich bought 4,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $79,592.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,592.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADC. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 76,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,482,000 after buying an additional 44,388 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 3.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 126,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 43.2% during the third quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. now owns 222,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,003,000 after purchasing an additional 67,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 6.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,348,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,037,276,000 after purchasing an additional 992,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 13.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 260,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,611,000 after purchasing an additional 31,364 shares during the last quarter.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

