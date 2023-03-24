Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) is Amazon com Inc’s 2nd Largest Position

Amazon com Inc decreased its holdings in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,918,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 510,000 shares during the quarter. Air Transport Services Group comprises 10.9% of Amazon com Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Amazon com Inc owned 19.14% of Air Transport Services Group worth $361,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATSG. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Air Transport Services Group by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Air Transport Services Group stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.74. 99,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,663. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.36. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.62 and a twelve month high of $34.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.17.

Air Transport Services Group ( NASDAQ:ATSG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.65 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ATSG shares. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, COO Edward Joseph Koharik III acquired 2,000 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.39 per share, with a total value of $40,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 35,713 shares in the company, valued at $728,188.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Edward Joseph Koharik III purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.39 per share, with a total value of $40,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,188.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Vorholt acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.80 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 8,375 shares of company stock worth $177,069 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

