Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) Shares Up 0.8%

Aixtron Se (ETR:AIXA – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €28.93 ($31.11) and last traded at €28.51 ($30.66). 333,876 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 2,170,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €28.29 ($30.42).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AIXA. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($37.63) price objective on shares of Aixtron in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($36.56) price objective on shares of Aixtron in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($34.41) price objective on shares of Aixtron in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($30.11) price objective on shares of Aixtron in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Get Aixtron alerts:

Aixtron Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €27.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €27.45.

Aixtron Company Profile

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, sells, maintains, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as sells spare parts and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aixtron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aixtron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.