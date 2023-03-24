AKO Capital LLP Acquires 5,403 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

AKO Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 372,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,403 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for about 12.1% of AKO Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. AKO Capital LLP owned approximately 0.96% of Booking worth $750,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new position in Booking in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $452,154,000. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $373,371,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Booking by 3,557.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,870,000 after purchasing an additional 138,279 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Booking in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,280,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Booking by 6,440.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 83,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,386,000 after purchasing an additional 81,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $80,426.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,388.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total value of $3,248,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,643,239.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $80,426.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,388.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,098 shares of company stock valued at $7,278,014 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Price Performance

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,538.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $95.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.31. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,616.85 and a 12 month high of $2,630.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,457.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,099.39.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.97 by $3.77. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $15.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,370.00 to $2,910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,630.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,675.16.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

