AKO Capital LLP Reduces Stock Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

AKO Capital LLP reduced its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 952,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,834 shares during the period. Ferrari comprises about 3.3% of AKO Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. AKO Capital LLP owned about 0.52% of Ferrari worth $203,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Ferrari by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in Ferrari by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 137,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,483,000 after acquiring an additional 20,028 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Ferrari by 348.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Ferrari by 143.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the period. 32.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ferrari from $274.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ferrari from €261.00 ($280.65) to €265.00 ($284.95) in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.60 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ferrari from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.06.

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $262.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $258.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.71. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $167.45 and a 12 month high of $274.08.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. Ferrari had a return on equity of 38.78% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. On average, analysts predict that Ferrari will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

