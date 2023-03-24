Alan David Matula Purchases 7,100 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Stock

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) Director Alan David Matula bought 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.50 per share, for a total transaction of $252,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,941. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

American Equity Investment Life Stock Performance

AEL traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.32. 699,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,238. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.79 and its 200 day moving average is $41.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a one year low of $28.05 and a one year high of $48.37.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $654.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.84 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 86.25% and a return on equity of 9.84%. American Equity Investment Life’s quarterly revenue was down 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Equity Investment Life

AEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.30.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the second quarter worth about $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 103.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 114.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

