Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.86.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $7.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.83. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.49. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1085 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -134.38%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Algonquin Power & Utilities
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 132.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 28,449,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,170,000 after buying an additional 16,200,050 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,806,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,726,000 after purchasing an additional 856,114 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,390,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,266,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,815,000 after purchasing an additional 69,607 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,218,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,621,000 after purchasing an additional 309,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.26% of the company’s stock.
About Algonquin Power & Utilities
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.
