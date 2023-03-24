Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.91 and last traded at $7.91. Approximately 620,515 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 5,356,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.77.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.83.

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.54 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1085 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is -225.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. 41.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

