Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ALKS. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Alkermes from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Alkermes to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.63.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.49. The stock had a trading volume of 959,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,805. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.27. Alkermes has a twelve month low of $21.75 and a twelve month high of $32.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.59 and a beta of 0.60.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $304.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.80 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.32%. Alkermes’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alkermes will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Alkermes during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the third quarter worth about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new position in Alkermes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkermes Plc is a global biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the business of developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas such as alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

