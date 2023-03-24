AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) CFO Kate C. Burke Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) CFO Kate C. Burke sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $438,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,474,783.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AllianceBernstein Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AB traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $33.50. 40,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,453. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.35. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $31.31 and a fifty-two week high of $49.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.92.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The company had revenue of $990.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AllianceBernstein Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of AllianceBernstein

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.32%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. grew its position in AllianceBernstein by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 45,183 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in AllianceBernstein by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 22,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in AllianceBernstein by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in AllianceBernstein by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,722 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in AllianceBernstein by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,998 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AB. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $43.50 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein to $44.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.70.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, investment management, and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds, and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

Featured Articles

